Howard Financial Services LTD. Acquires New Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $542,230,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 239.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,033,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,670 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 899.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,038,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.0 %

AstraZeneca stock opened at $54.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The firm has a market cap of $167.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.57.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently -221.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.