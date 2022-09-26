Shearwater Capital LLC Makes New $4.18 Million Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 132,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Shearwater Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $2,540,000. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $306,000. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $9,488,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $732,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $466,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $30.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.00. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $35.43.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.