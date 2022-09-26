DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $7.19 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,645,242,000 after purchasing an additional 881,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,067,311,000 after acquiring an additional 539,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Southern by 19.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192,044 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,764,000 after acquiring an additional 102,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,564,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,022,000 after purchasing an additional 166,152 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO stock opened at $74.99 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.14. The company has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.58.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

