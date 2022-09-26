Field & Main Bank Invests $59,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $217.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

