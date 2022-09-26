Field & Main Bank Invests $43,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $37.00 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.72 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.37.

