Field & Main Bank Lowers Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Down 5.1 %

ENB opened at $38.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.79.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

