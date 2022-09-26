Field & Main Bank Acquires Shares of 484 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $107.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.27. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

