Field & Main Bank Raises Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $631,000. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 10,623 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Amedisys to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.25.

Amedisys Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ AMED opened at $106.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.78. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.61 and a 12 month high of $188.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.12 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

