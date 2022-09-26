Field & Main Bank Acquires New Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.4% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at about $387,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 173.1% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 16.6% in the second quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 116,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 16,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 10.9 %

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Shares of MRO opened at $21.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 7.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.