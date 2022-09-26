Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 427 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Raymond James by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $101.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.77 and its 200-day moving average is $100.31. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

