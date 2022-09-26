1,600 Shares in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Purchased by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in National Health Investors by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after acquiring an additional 64,978 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 612,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after acquiring an additional 54,207 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in National Health Investors by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.93 per share, with a total value of $98,895.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,147.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Health Investors Price Performance

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

NHI stock opened at $59.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 12.92. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NHI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

About National Health Investors

(Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

See Also

