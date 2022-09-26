IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Declares $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.5625 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.
IGM Financial Price Performance
IGM opened at C$34.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.44. The firm has a market cap of C$8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$33.80 and a twelve month high of C$51.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on IGM. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.10.
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
See Also
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
- Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.