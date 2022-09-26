Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.197 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of GRP.U stock opened at $50.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRP.U. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

