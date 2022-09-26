Neoteric Price Up 170% Over Last Week (NTRC)

Neoteric (NTRC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Neoteric has a total market capitalization of $46,943.47 and $20,960.00 worth of Neoteric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neoteric coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Neoteric has traded up 170% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10749732 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Neoteric Profile

Neoteric’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Neoteric’s official Twitter account is @neotericfinance.

Buying and Selling Neoteric

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neoteric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neoteric should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neoteric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

