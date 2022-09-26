NitroEX 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $29,105.00 (NTX)

NitroEX (NTX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One NitroEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NitroEX has a total market capitalization of $612,498.94 and $29,105.00 worth of NitroEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NitroEX has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NitroEX Coin Profile

NitroEX’s genesis date was April 12th, 2020. NitroEX’s total supply is 10,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000,000 coins. NitroEX’s official Twitter account is @NitroExOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NitroEX is www.nitroex.io.

NitroEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NitroEx Exchange aims to offer a unique interface with real-time order books, charting tools, trading history, and a simple ordering process, so users can buy/sell easily. NTX is a token that offers its users extra privileges, increased limits, and earnings.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NitroEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NitroEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NitroEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

