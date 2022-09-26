Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of INE stock opened at C$18.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion and a PE ratio of -193.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.56. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$15.89 and a 52 week high of C$22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$219.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$224.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. TD Securities cut shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.53.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

