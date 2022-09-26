Premium Brands Holdings Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Premium Brands Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$89.00 on Monday. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$87.06 and a 12-month high of C$137.75. The stock has a market cap of C$3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$98.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$100.11.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.44 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.46 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 6.2199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBH. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$160.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. CIBC decreased their target price on Premium Brands from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Premium Brands to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$134.27.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

