High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.
High Arctic Energy Services Stock Performance
HWO opened at C$1.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.59. High Arctic Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.25 and a 1 year high of C$2.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile
