Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

MTL stock opened at C$14.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.18. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$10.83 and a 12-month high of C$15.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.08.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$521.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$453.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 1.3220253 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mullen Group Company Profile

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTL. Credit Suisse Group raised Mullen Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cormark increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.27.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

