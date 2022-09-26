Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.
MTL stock opened at C$14.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.18. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$10.83 and a 12-month high of C$15.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.08.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$521.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$453.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 1.3220253 EPS for the current year.
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
