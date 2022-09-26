Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.
TOY opened at C$43.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$39.85 and a 52-week high of C$51.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.21. The company has a market cap of C$4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.08.
Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$646.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$652.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Spin Master will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.11, for a total value of C$86,705.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$157,351.70. In related news, Senior Officer Laura Henderson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.32, for a total value of C$47,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,972. Also, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.11, for a total transaction of C$86,705.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at C$157,351.70. Insiders have sold 37,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,826 over the last ninety days.
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.
