NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

NFI Group Trading Down 1.9 %

TSE NFI opened at C$13.10 on Monday. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$10.39 and a twelve month high of C$26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of C$976.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.68.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.70) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$507.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$576.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 0.767982 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$6.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.13.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

