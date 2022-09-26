Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.26

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.258 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$30.78 and a 1 year high of C$38.97.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kelly John Marshall acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$72.99 per share, with a total value of C$218,957.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$218,957.10. Insiders have bought 3,473 shares of company stock valued at $254,234 in the last 90 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

