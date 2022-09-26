Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (TSE:BDGI)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

TSE:BDGI opened at C$30.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of C$22.54 and a 52 week high of C$37.05.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.96.

Insider Transactions at Badger Infrastructure Solutions

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

In other news, Senior Officer Tracey Lynn Wallace sold 1,867 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.07, for a total transaction of C$59,874.69.

(Get Rating)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.