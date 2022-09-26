ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. (TSE:ABCT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

ABC Technologies Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of ABCT stock opened at C$3.90 on Monday. ABC Technologies has a 1 year low of C$3.90 and a 1 year high of C$8.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$450.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.76, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get ABC Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABCT shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of ABC Technologies from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of ABC Technologies from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ABC Technologies from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ABC Technologies from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ABC Technologies to C$7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.07.

About ABC Technologies

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It offers interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.