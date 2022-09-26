Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,652 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,066,081,000 after acquiring an additional 166,025 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,296,000 after acquiring an additional 489,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,449,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $203.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.93 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.22.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

