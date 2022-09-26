Drip Network Price Hits $6.75 on Major Exchanges (DRIP)

Drip Network (DRIP) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Drip Network has a total market capitalization of $14.45 million and $53,409.00 worth of Drip Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drip Network coin can currently be bought for $6.75 or 0.00035785 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Drip Network has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10749732 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Drip Network Coin Profile

Drip Network’s genesis date was April 17th, 2021. Drip Network’s total supply is 2,139,055 coins. Drip Network’s official Twitter account is @DRIPcommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Drip Network is drip.community.

Buying and Selling Drip Network

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIP Network is the latest project developed by Forex_Shark, BB and team.The official token of the DRIP Network is DRIP (BEP-20) on the Binance Smart blockchain (BSC) that captures value by being scarce, deflationary, censorship-resistant, and by being built on a robust, truly decentralized blockchain.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drip Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drip Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Drip Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

