Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in United Rentals by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Morris Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Rentals Stock Down 3.6 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.82.

URI stock opened at $263.37 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.31.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.