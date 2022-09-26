Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 617.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $237.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

