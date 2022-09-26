Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 148,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after buying an additional 18,459 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,027,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $82.03 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.
Raytheon Technologies Company Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
