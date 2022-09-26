Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 148,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after buying an additional 18,459 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,027,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $82.03 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

