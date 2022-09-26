Investment Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Investment Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

IVV opened at $371.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $405.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.06. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

