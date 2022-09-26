Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 21 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 629,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $929,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $894,883,000 after acquiring an additional 23,165 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Markel by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,903 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 3.3% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 124,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,101.57 on Monday. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,085.04 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,217.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1,319.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 625.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $19.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 48 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,579.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

