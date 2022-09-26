Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 137 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 80.0% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $74.92 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.56. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

