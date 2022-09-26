Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.69.

NYSE MOS opened at $48.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

