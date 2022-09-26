Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFF. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,758,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1,303.2% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 404,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 375,524 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,607,000 after acquiring an additional 269,954 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,659,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 465,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 154,406 shares during the period.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $31.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.99. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $39.45.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.