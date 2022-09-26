Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 16,613 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $279.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 195.45, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.51. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $324.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,574,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,621 shares of company stock valued at $48,543,642 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

