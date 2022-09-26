Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $441,000 Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,644 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 119.6% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.1% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 175,444 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,255,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 140.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 343.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FANG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.89.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 9.0 %

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $115.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.10 and a 200-day moving average of $131.93. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.06. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $86.75 and a one year high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $3.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

