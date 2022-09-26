Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter.

XOP stock opened at $118.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.94. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $88.02 and a 1-year high of $170.62.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

