Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $721,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,538,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $35.98 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.80 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average is $41.13.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.