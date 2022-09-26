Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.46.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $115.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 639.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.52 and a one year high of $165.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

