Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $583,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,185,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $203,290,000 after purchasing an additional 245,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,324,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,153,000 after purchasing an additional 176,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.81.

Shares of STT stock opened at $63.63 on Monday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.79 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

