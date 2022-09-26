Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 215 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 36,502 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 80,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Performance

DOX opened at $79.37 on Monday. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.47.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DOX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.