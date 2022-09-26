Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 80.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 34.1% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,195,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 36.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 55.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.71.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $103.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.37. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.18 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 107.02%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

