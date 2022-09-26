Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,738 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.69% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JMOM opened at $35.76 on Monday. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $49.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67.

