Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 346,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,815,000 after acquiring an additional 49,578 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $1,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $52.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.95. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $288.50.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOCU. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. William Blair lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.15.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

