Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $68.07 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.27.

