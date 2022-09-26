Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its position in American Tower by 5.6% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,537,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 8.4% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in American Tower by 139.8% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 1,115.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58,981 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock opened at $228.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.78. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 94.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.29.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

