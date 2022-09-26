Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 955 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,467.2% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

SRLN stock opened at $41.42 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $46.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average is $43.14.

