Patten Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 177.6% during the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWC opened at $31.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.14. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.