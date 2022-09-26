Patten Group Inc. Sells 3,315 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QAI. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 972.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 227.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QAI opened at $27.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.44. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37.

