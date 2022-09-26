Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 101,518 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 101,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,710,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,255,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

Aflac Price Performance

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $57.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.52. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

